TSAF Athletes win the 26th IMF National Sport Climbing Championship “Champions of India”

New Delhi : The athletes of Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) showed their glory yet again. With a grand win in the 26th IMF National Sport Climbing Championship 2022, TSAF awaits to host its climbers on their return. Clinching 23 medals and scoring 54 out of the 108 points, the East Zone contingent comprising of 21 athletes being trained under TSAF defended the National trophy yet again.

With the MoU signed with Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Limited (JCAPCPL) for development of sport climbing in India, TSAF is providing holistic training to athlete to win medals at national and international level. TSAF has one of the best climbing infrastructures in the country with the construction of the IFSC standard walls.

Displaying fine skills and rhythm, TSAF Athletes kept stealing places on the podium all through the event. Kundan Kumar and Kiran Singh were the best athletes in the competition by winning 3 gold medals each in all 3 categories i.e. lead, bouldering and speed climbing. While Anisha Verma, created the national record in speed climbing. In total, TSAF athletes won 12 out of 18 Gold medals at stake.

TSAF has been scouting talent from the community grassroots center, Masti Ki Pathshalas and nurturing these budding athletes to prepare them for championships. Bhoj Birua being trained at Parsudih center has won 2 silver medals in bouldering and speed climbing events.

TSAF team was accompanied with Babulal Rawat as Coach, Roshni Singh as manager, Varun Sharma and Rabindra Mardi in support team. Bibhas Roy was the chief route setter of the championship.

26th IMF National Sport Climbing Championship Zone Points East Zone (TSAF Athletes) 54 West Zone 27 South Zone 14 North Zone 5 North East 4 Services 4 Total 108