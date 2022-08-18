National

TSAF Athletes win the 26th IMF National Sport Climbing Championship “Champions of India”

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The athletes of Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) showed their glory yet again. With a grand win in the 26th IMF National Sport Climbing Championship 2022, TSAF awaits to host its climbers on their return. Clinching 23 medals and scoring 54 out of the 108 points, the East Zone contingent comprising of 21 athletes being trained under TSAF defended the National trophy yet again.

With the MoU signed with Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Limited (JCAPCPL) for development of sport climbing in India, TSAF is providing holistic training to athlete to win medals at national and international level. TSAF has one of the best climbing infrastructures in the country with the construction of the IFSC standard walls.

Displaying fine skills and rhythm, TSAF Athletes kept stealing places on the podium all through the event. Kundan Kumar and Kiran Singh were the best athletes in the competition by winning 3 gold medals each in all 3 categories i.e. lead, bouldering and speed climbing. While Anisha Verma, created the national record in speed climbing. In total, TSAF athletes won 12 out of 18 Gold medals at stake.

TSAF has been scouting talent from the community grassroots center, Masti Ki Pathshalas and nurturing these budding athletes to prepare them for championships. Bhoj Birua being trained at Parsudih center has won 2 silver medals in bouldering and speed climbing events.

TSAF team was accompanied with Babulal Rawat as Coach, Roshni Singh as manager, Varun Sharma and Rabindra Mardi in support team. Bibhas Roy was the chief route setter of the championship.

26th IMF National Sport Climbing Championship
Zone Points
East Zone (TSAF Athletes) 54
West Zone 27
South Zone 14
North Zone 5
North East 4
Services 4
Total 108

List of medal winners

 

SUB JUNIOR GIRLS’ LEAD
GOLD KIRAN SINGH THAKUR TSAF
SILVER SONALI SINGH TSAF
 
SUB JUNIOR BOYS’ LEAD
GOLD KUNDAN KUMAR SINGH TSAF
 
SUB JUNIOR GIRLS’ BOULDERING
GOLD KIRAN SINGH THAKUR TSAF
 
SUB JUNIOR BOYS’ BOULDERING
GOLD KUNDAN KUMAR SINGH TSAF
SILVER BHOJ BIRUA TSAF
 
SUB JUNIOR GIRLS’ SPEED
GOLD KIRAN SINGH THAKUR TSAF
BRONZE SONALI SINGH TSAF
 
SUB JUNIOR BOYS’ SPEED
GOLD KUNDAN KUMAR SINGH TSAF
SILVER BHOJ BIRUA TSAF
 
JUNIOR GIRLS’ LEAD
GOLD JOGA PURTY TSAF
 
JUNIOR BOYS’ LEAD
GOLD RONIT BANDRA TSAF
 
JUNIOR BOYS’ BOULDERING
SILVER RONIT BANDRA TSAF
 
JUNIOR GIRLS’ SPEED
GOLD JOGA PURTY TSAF
BRONZE AASTHA RANI BHUYAN TSAF
 
JUNIOR BOYS’ SPEED
GOLD SURAJ SINGH THAKUR TSAF
SILVER RONIT BANDRA TSAF
 
WOMEN’S LEAD
GOLD ANISHA VERMA TSAF
 
MEN’S LEAD
BRONZE AMAN VERMA TSAF
 
MEN’S BOULDERING
BRONZE AMAN VERMA TSAF
 
WOMEN’S BOULDERING
SILVER ANISHA VERMA TSAF
 
WOMEN’S SPEED
GOLD ANISHA VERMA TSAF
 
MEN’S SPEED
SILVER AMAN VERMA TSAF

 

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.