Tripatrite Agreement signed for transfer of Mobile X-Ray Scanner to Customs Authority

Bhubaneswar : Under Ease of Doing Business, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has installed a Mobile X-Ray Container Scanner (MXCS) at a cost of Rs. 29.68 Cr. adjacent to Paradip International Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (PICTPL) for the purpose of reducing the need for manual inspection of containers and to help in checking for threats such as explosives, narcotics, weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), contraband and dwell time of containers. The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) have given license to the local Customs Commissionerate for regular use of the MXCS under the guidance of AERB trained Radiological Safety Officers (RSOs) of PPA.

To facilitate transfer of Mobile X-Ray Scanner to Customs Authority, a tripartite agreement has been signed on 28.10.2022 between the Paradip Port Authority, Paradip Customs Division and M/s. Smiths Detection (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd. in the Board Room of PPA between Shri Tarun Kumar Panda, IRS, Dy.Commissioner, Customs Division, Paradip, Shri Vikrant Trilokekar,MD, Smith Detection Pvt.Ltd.& Shri G.Edison, TM, PPA in the presence of Shri P.L.Haranadh, Chairman, Shri A.K.Bose,Deputy Chairman and other Senior Officers of the Port.

Chairman, PPA urged upon all the Port Users to take advantage of the facility for improving the cargo throughput.