Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is being signed amongst Deptt. of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Government of India, and Amazon Internet Private Limited

New Delhi : A Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is being signed amongst Deptt. of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Government of India, Sector Skill Council for Persons with Disabilities (SCPwD) and Amazon Internet Private Limited on 28.09.2022 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre at 1:45 pm. The main objective of this MoU is to jointly provide skill training and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. It also envisages mobilisation of PwDs for skill training by the DEPwD, designing of job roles for e-commerce sector by SCPwD and providing skill training and hiring of PwDs.

DEPwD will be represented by Shri Kishor B. Surwade, Deputy Director General, SCPwD by Shri Ravindra Singh, CEO, Amazon Internet Private Limited by Shri Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Operations APAC/MENA/LATAM.

Such initiatives of all the parties would create better opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by imparting job specific, practical and e-commerce skills in the supply chain sector to enhance their sustainable employability in the job market as well as to enable them to become entrepreneurs.

The MoU will be signed in the gracious presence of Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar.