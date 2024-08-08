TRIFED’s Van Dhan Vikas Kendras: 3958 Centers Established Benefiting 11.83 Lakh Tribal Beneficiaries Since 2019

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs through its two agencies namely Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) & National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation (NSTFDC) have contributed significantly in promoting economic activities being undertaken by the tribal communities and have impacted in turn their economic development.

Under the component of ‘Van Dhan’ of Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM) scheme, TRIFED has sanctioned 3958 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras associating 11.83 lakh beneficiaries since its inception in 2019-20. These VDVKs have made a business of around Rs. 52 crores through value addition of Minor Forest Produces (MFPs) and non-MFPs so far.

State-wise details of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras

S. No. State Total Number of VDVKs Sanctioned Total No. of Van Dhan beneficiaries Total Sales reported (in Lakhs) 1 Andhra Pradesh 415 123578 310.68 2 Arunachal Pradesh 106 32897 3.1 3 Assam 471 143309 360.46 4 Chhattisgarh 139 41700 1863 5 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 1 302 4.5 6 Goa 10 3000 31.6 7 Gujarat 200 57968 4.1 8 Himachal Pradesh 4 1110 15.4 9 Jammu & Kashmir 100 29791 0 10 Ladakh 10 3000 0 11 Jharkhand 146 43701 46.78 12 Karnataka 140 41748 24.27 13 Kerala 44 12038 7.91 14 Madhya Pradesh 126 37860 136.16 15 Maharashtra 264 79350 97.32 16 Manipur 200 60403 320.35 17 Meghalaya 169 50835 16.82 18 Mizoram 259 76168 299.02 19 Nagaland 284 85198 409.02 20 Odisha 170 50094 1072.01 21 Rajasthan 479 144803 125.02 22 Sikkim 80 23381 15.87 23 Tamil Nadu 8 2400 95.5 24 Telangana 17 5100 0 25 Tripura 57 16116 18.02 26 Uttar Pradesh 25 7238 6.97 27 Uttarakhand 12 3605 3.89 28 West Bengal 22 6719 0 TOTAL 3958 1183412 5287.77

Further, TRIFED has also empaneled 4903 tribal artisans / suppliers and has realized a sale of Rs. 185.99 crores by marketing of various categories of tribal products through their online / offline platforms since 2019-20. Year-wise details of the same are, as under:

S. No Year Sale (Rs in crores) 1 2019-2020 40.29 2 2020-2021 30.12 3 2021-2022 43.42 4 2022-2023 36.12 5 2023-2024 36.04 TOTAL 185.99

Similarly, NSTFDC has disbursed concessional loans amounting to Rs. 1577.13 crores to 3.24 lakh beneficiaries since 2019-20 under its schemes like Term Loan, Adivasi Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana, Micro Credit scheme, Adivasi Shiksha Rrinn Yojana etc. for undertaking various economic activities. The year-wise details of the same are, as under: