TRIFED’s Van Dhan Vikas Kendras: 3958 Centers Established Benefiting 11.83 Lakh Tribal Beneficiaries Since 2019

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs through its two agencies namely Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) & National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation (NSTFDC) have contributed significantly in promoting economic activities being undertaken by the tribal communities and have impacted in turn their economic development.
Under the component of ‘Van Dhan’ of Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM) scheme, TRIFED has sanctioned 3958 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras associating 11.83 lakh beneficiaries since its inception in 2019-20. These VDVKs have made a business of around Rs. 52 crores through value addition of Minor Forest Produces (MFPs) and non-MFPs so far.
State-wise details of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras
|S. No.
|State
|Total Number of VDVKs Sanctioned
|Total No. of Van Dhan beneficiaries
|Total Sales reported (in Lakhs)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|415
|123578
|310.68
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|106
|32897
|3.1
|3
|Assam
|471
|143309
|360.46
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|139
|41700
|1863
|5
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|1
|302
|4.5
|6
|Goa
|10
|3000
|31.6
|7
|Gujarat
|200
|57968
|4.1
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|1110
|15.4
|9
|Jammu & Kashmir
|100
|29791
|0
|10
|Ladakh
|10
|3000
|0
|11
|Jharkhand
|146
|43701
|46.78
|12
|Karnataka
|140
|41748
|24.27
|13
|Kerala
|44
|12038
|7.91
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|126
|37860
|136.16
|15
|Maharashtra
|264
|79350
|97.32
|16
|Manipur
|200
|60403
|320.35
|17
|Meghalaya
|169
|50835
|16.82
|18
|Mizoram
|259
|76168
|299.02
|19
|Nagaland
|284
|85198
|409.02
|20
|Odisha
|170
|50094
|1072.01
|21
|Rajasthan
|479
|144803
|125.02
|22
|Sikkim
|80
|23381
|15.87
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|8
|2400
|95.5
|24
|Telangana
|17
|5100
|0
|25
|Tripura
|57
|16116
|18.02
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|25
|7238
|6.97
|27
|Uttarakhand
|12
|3605
|3.89
|28
|West Bengal
|22
|6719
|0
|TOTAL
|3958
|1183412
|5287.77
Further, TRIFED has also empaneled 4903 tribal artisans / suppliers and has realized a sale of Rs. 185.99 crores by marketing of various categories of tribal products through their online / offline platforms since 2019-20. Year-wise details of the same are, as under:
|S. No
|Year
|Sale (Rs in crores)
|1
|2019-2020
|40.29
|2
|2020-2021
|30.12
|3
|2021-2022
|43.42
|4
|2022-2023
|36.12
|5
|2023-2024
|36.04
|TOTAL
|185.99
Similarly, NSTFDC has disbursed concessional loans amounting to Rs. 1577.13 crores to 3.24 lakh beneficiaries since 2019-20 under its schemes like Term Loan, Adivasi Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana, Micro Credit scheme, Adivasi Shiksha Rrinn Yojana etc. for undertaking various economic activities. The year-wise details of the same are, as under:
|Year
|Disbursement (Rs. in crores)
|No. of Beneficiaries
|2019-20
|285.37
|1,20,831
|2020-21
|367.90
|1,69,539
|2021-22
|272.92
|1,65,101
|2022-23
|299.29
|72,992
|2023-24
|351.65
|95,142
|Total
|1577.13
|323,608