TRIFED exchanges MoU with the Dadra &Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Administration for implementation of MSP for MFP scheme and Van Dhan Yojana

New Delhi: TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs has recently entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the Administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu for the implementation of the MSP for MFP Scheme and the Van Dhan Yojana. The Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and Minorites Financial and Development Corporation Limited has been appointed as the State Implementing Agency. As a part of its mission to improve the livelihoods of the tribals (both forest dwellers and artisans) and work towards tribal empowerment, TRIFED has been carrying out several programmes and initiatives.

Under this MoU signed on 5th March, 2021 the Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) through Minimum Support Price (MSP) &Development of Value Chain for MFP’ will be implemented in the union territory. To begin with there are plans to set up 1 Van Dhan Vikas Kendra in this Union territory.

The MSP for MFP isa flagshipscheme of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs that aims to provide remunerative and fair prices to tribal gatherers of forest produces. The fair prices provided is almost three times higher than what is available to them otherwise and trebles their overall income. Over the last year, it has succeeded in injecting 3000 crores in the tribal economy and has emerged as a beacon of change for the tribals. The Van Dhan Yojana (VDY), a programme for value addition, branding & marketing of MFPs by establishing Van Dhan Kendras to facilitate creation of sustainable livelihoods for the forest-based tribes is a component of the same scheme.

The Van Dhan tribal start-ups have also emerged as a source of employment generation for tribal gatherers and forest dwellers and the home-bound tribal artisans. This partnership with the Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and the subsequent implementation of tribal betterment schemes will definitely ensure in improving the livelihood of the tribals in the UT.

Moreover, the tribals from the UT will have access to larger markets through the Tribes India network – both the physical outlets and Tribesindia.com. TRIFED is currently empanelling new tribal suppliers from this region and soon the Tribes India catalogue will also start including tribal products from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu thus enabling a far wider reach to the unique products of this region. Generating income and livelihoods for tribal people through such flagship schemes like the MSP for MFP and the Van Dhan Yojana and other significant initiatives is what TRIFED is relentlessly working towards.