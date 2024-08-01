TRIFED Enhances Tribal Artisans’ Market Access through Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM)

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, through its agency namely Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), is implementing the scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission’ (PMJVM) wherein TRIFED provides backward linkages through empanelment of tribal artisans / suppliers for procurement of their tribal products and forward linkages through sale of their products in the market through its ‘Tribes India’ outlets and e-commerce portal ‘tribesindia.com’ apart from other e-marketing channels like Amazon.com, Flipkart.com, Paytm, Snapdeal.com and GeM. The details of procurement and sale made by TRIFED during the last three years are given below:
|Sl. No.
|Year
|Procurement (Rs in Lakhs)
|Sale (Rs in Lakhs)
|1
|2021-2022
|2900.33
|4342.32
|2
|2022-2023
|1520.31
|3574.09
|3
|2023-2024
|1804.16
|3607.22