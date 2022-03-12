Tribes India once again brings out a wide range of attractive, vibrant tribal products for its Holi collection

New Delhi: Spring has made its brief appearance across the country. Along with the vibrance of spring, the colourful festival of Holi is round the corner, and slowly the festive fervour has started picking up. Adding to this entire spirit is also the fact that the cases of Covid have started coming down. To celebrate this joyous festive season, Tribes India has once again brought out a wide range of attractive, vibrant tribal products for its discerning clientele.

A variety of colourful sarees, kurtas, dresses, stoles, dress material of various weaves and styles belonging to a rich heritage such as Maheshwari, Chanderi, Bagh, Kantha, Bhandara, Tussar, Sambhalpuri, Pochampally and Ikat have been carefully created for the Holi collection.

In addition, natural, herbal products such as organic gulal, organic soaps, shampoos, herbal oil packs. Sherbets, squashes, dry fruits such as cashew and varieties of honey form a part of this exclusive collection. Beautifully handcrafted bowls in the dokra craft tradition await the customers as containers for all its organic colours and traditional snacks associated with Holi.

An array of products, ranging from the natural and immunity-boosting tribal produce such as organic haldi, dry amla, wild honey, black pepper, ragi, triphala, and lentil mixes such as moong dal, urad dal, white beans, and dalia to artefacts such as paintings be it in the Warli style or Patachitras; from jewellery handcrafted in the Dokra style to bead necklaces from the Wancho and Konyak tribes of the North-East to the puppets and children’s toys; from metal craft to bamboo products are a part of the TRIFED experience.

In line with its efforts to promote the livelihoods and empower tribals through marketing and development of tribal produce and products, TRIFED has been expanding its diverse and attractive range of products on sale in the Tribes India network. The 119 Tribes India outlets and e-commerce platform (www.tribesindia.com) have been catering to different types of needs. An ideal one-stop destination, the Tribes India catalogue currently includes tribal products from across the country – both natural produce and handicrafts and handlooms reflecting the tribal ways of life.

These tribal products, both handcrafted items and organic produce, form good gift options. They can be customized into attractive gift packs and hampers, depending on the requirements and budget. These gift hampers can be packaged in premium organic, recyclable, sustainable packing material, designed by renowned designer Ms. Rina Dhaka exclusively for Tribes India, making them suitable for any occasion.