Tribal children’s musical band to perform in front of Prime Minister in Kevadia on 31st October

New Delhi : A musical band of Tribal children of Ambaji town of Banaskantha district will perform in front of the Prime Minister in Kevadia on 31st October. Prime Minister will visit Kevadia on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

It is not the first time that the musical band will perform for the Prime Minister. On 30th September, 2022, when the Prime Minister visited Ambaji, Gujarat and dedicated to Nation/laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over ₹7200 crores, the band had performed welcoming the Prime Minister, when he was arriving for the public function.

Prime Minister not only appreciated and enjoyed the young band’s performance but he made sure that he personally interacted with them before the public function started. To encourage his young friends, Prime Minster asked for a group photo with them.

The story of these tribal children, who have learned such exceptional musical skills is worth telling. The children were once fighting for their basic needs and a chance to get educated. They were often found near Ambaji temple where they used to beg in front of the visitors. A local NGO named Shree Shakti Seva Kendra based in Ambaji worked with such children, to not only educate them but also identify the skills in which they are good. The tribal children with musical band were also skilled by the NGO Shree Shakti Seva Kendra.

Prime Minister enjoyed and appreciated the young band’s performance so much that he ensured that the band was invited to Kevadia on 31st October on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, so that they can also participate and perform on the historic day.

On 31st October, Prime Minister will visit Kevadia and pay homage to Sardar Patel on his 147th birth anniversary. He will also participate at the Ekta Diwas Parade and will interact with Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services undergoing Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.