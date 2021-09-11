Tribal Affairs Minister , Arjun Munda to remain on a two-day visit to Assam from tomorrow

New Delhi : The Minister of Tribal Affairs , Arjun Munda will remain on a 2-day visit to the State of Assam from tomorrow. During the course of the visit, the Tribal Affairs Minister will review the progress of implementation of the MFP, VDVK and TRIFOOD programmes which have been put in place for the empowerment of the tribals in the state and region. He will be accompanied by Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and senior officials of TRIFED.

During the two day visit, Shri Munda will hold meetings with Governor of Assam , Shri JagdishMukhi ; Chief Minister of Assam Shri HimantaBiswaSarma; the Tribal Affairs Minister of Assam, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary and other prominent State officials in Guwahati. Among the many activities planned are two workshops/ conferences – the Voice of North East Janajatiya Leader Conference on the first day and a Van Dhan Workshop conducted in IIE on the second day. Also planned in his itinerary is the visit to VDVKC in Katakipara, Lokhara Guwahati.

The purpose of the two day visit by the Minister is to review and assess the ground level implementation, challenges and progress of these tribal development schemes. The ultimate aim of these programmes, implemented by TRIFED across the country is to bring about a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country and progress towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.