Tri-Colour Hoisted by Indian Military on Mt. Elbrus

Two teams from the Indian Armed Forces successfully planted India’s tricolor flag on Mt. Elbrus, Europe’s highest mountain, during the Third ‘Climb for Peace’ event of the International Military Sports Council (CISM). Led by Lt. Colonel Manoj Joshi, the six-member Tri-Services team, which included woman Navy mountaineer Shristi Thakur, reached the 5,642-metre summit. Another team of three Army personnel also participated. Thirteen countries, including Russia, China, and Brazil, took part in the event. The Indian Navy’s Spokesperson hailed the achievement as “a proud moment for India.” Mt. Elbrus is the 10th highest mountain in the world, located in southern Russia.