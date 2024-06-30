Trends ‘Raja Mauja 2024’ contest winners felicitated

Bhubaneswar : Trends, India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail announceswinners of its Raja Mauja 2024 contests, held during the festivities of Raja Festival in Odisha.

Bhagyashree Das from Balesore won the 1st prize in Trends Raja Mauja 2024Best Raja LooksSelfie Contest and Rinkirani Sahoo from Bhadrak won the 1st prize in Best Raja Looks Reels Contest. The 2nd and 3rd position prize in Best Raja Looks Selfie Contest went to Shruti Mohanty from Jagatsinghpur and Shubhalagna Das from Bhadrak, respectively. Similarly, Lipsita Dehury from Bhubaneswar and Priyanka Dinda from Jaleswar won the 2ndand 3rdprize, respectively, in the Best Raja Looks Reels Contest.

All the six winners of the Trends Raja Mauja 2024 contest were felicitated in an illustrious Raja Mauja Finale event, on Saturday, graced by popular Ollywood actress Ms. Sheetal Patra.

It is worth mentioning here that Trends had announced special initiatives for customers including attractive offers and Best Raja Looks Contests, to make Raja Festival more exciting and rewarding for customers. As part of the contests, Trends invited entries from customers where they had to share their Best Raja Looks in the form of either selfies or reels tagging @RelianceTrendsofficial handle and get a chance to win prizes worth Rs. 1 lakh. Thousands of customers submitted their entries by tagging @RelianceTrends on Facebook & Instagram.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns & beyond and is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.Trends store boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.

