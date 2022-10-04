TRENDS NOW OPENS AT KHARAVELA NAGAR ON JANPATH, BHUBANESWAR and JARAKA

Bhubaneswar : India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of its two new Stores at Kharavela Nagar on Janpath in Bhubaneswar and Jaraka Town in Jajpur District of Odisha.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.

The new Trends stores at Janpath, Bhubaneswar and Jaraka boast of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.

Customers in these places can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.

The 9587 sq. ft store at Kharavela Nagar, Janpath and the 4300 sq ft store at Jaraka have a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion, and amazing prices. The inaugural offer includes shop for Rs.3499 and get and exciting gift at just Rs.199.

So, head to Trends new stores now at Kharvel Nagar, Janpath, Bhubaneswar and Jaraka town for the joy of a great fashion shopping experience!