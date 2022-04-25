TRENDS, India’s largest fashion destination opens 6 stores in Kerala

Thiruvananthauram: India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of six new stores in Kerala. The new Trends stores have come up at Kottiyam in Kollam; Nooranad in Alappuzha; Beypore in Kozhikode; and Kuttipuram, Ponnani and Edavannapara in Malappuram district.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.

The new Trends stores boast of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money. Customers of this town can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.

While the Trends store in Kottiyam is of 8880 sq. ft space, the Nooranad store is of 7150 sq. ft., the Beypore store is of 5538 sq. ft; the Kuttipuram store is of 7180 sq. ft., the Ponnani store is of 6500 sq. ft., and the Edavannapara store is of 6840 sq. ft. space. These stores have a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices: – Shop for Rs.3499 and get and exciting gift at Rs.199 not only that the customers will also get coupon worth Rs.3000 absolutely free on purchase of Rs.2999.