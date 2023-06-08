TransUnion CIBIL Appoints V Anantharaman as Chairman

TransUnion CIBIL, India’s leading insights and information company, today announced the appointment of Mr. V Anantharaman as non- executive chairman. He takes the reins from Mr. M V Nair who has stepped down after more than eleven years of chairmanship, providing outstanding leadership to help TransUnion CIBIL advance credit reporting and financial inclusion for the benefit of consumers, businesses, and the economy.



Anantharaman is an industry veteran who brings over three decades of experience in the financial services sector having led corporate and investment banking teams in leading international firms including Standard Chartered Bank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America. He has held global and regional leadership roles in India and Singapore, with significant governance responsibilities. He was also a senior advisor to British International Investment (formerly CDC), UK’s Development Finance Institution. He serves on the boards of The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Axis Asset Management Company, IIFL Home Finance Ltd and Ecom Express Ltd. He is also an advisor to Lighthouse Funds, a consumer and healthcare focused mid-market private equity firm. Anantharaman earned a post-graduate diploma in business management from XLRI and a bachelor of engineering from Jadavpur University.



Speaking on his appointment, Anantharaman said, “TransUnion CIBIL has played a pivotal role in making credit opportunities accessible to consumers across India, enabled credit institutions to make more informed lending decisions and supported sustained growth of retail and MSME credit. I am keen to add value to the evolution and development of India’s leading credit information company, which is an important and core entity in India’s financial ecosystem.”



“For more than a decade TransUnion CIBIL has provided solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for millions of people. Anantharaman’s rich experience and expertise across diverse sectors will provide the visionary direction essential for channeling growth in the coming era,” said Mr. Rajesh Kumar, MD & CEO, TransUnion CIBIL. “I also want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Nair for his leadership and commitment to TransUnion CIBIL, helping drive growth and innovation to serve the people of India.”



Over the last decade TransUnion CIBIL has helped credit institutions provide access to credit for more than 48 crore consumers and 3 crore commercial entities. It has helped catalyze lending in India by providing data and insights to enable credit institutions to make informed credit decisions. It has supported sustainable credit growth, advanced financial inclusion, and improved the ease of doing business in India.