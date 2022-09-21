Transition from ‘who will do it’ to ‘we will do it’ will usher in a new era in India’s manufacturing story: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : Global leaders are re-imagining sustainable manufacturing processes using modern technologies, IOT, to produce high quality products. Sustainability of these tech-driven manufacturing value chains lies at the center of this discussion when industry thought leaders are creating a future roadmap to transform manufacturing.

Speaking at FICCI LEADS, Mr Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt of India stated that LEADS 2022 resonates with the PM Narendra Modi’s effort to sensitize our people about zero defect, zero effect.

Mr Goyal, in his special address pointed out that FICCI can play an important role in taking the message of quality to the industry including the SME Sector. He further added that we have come out of the practice of two standards for domestic and international market, as quality must be world class.

He also emphasized that today world is looking to engage with India and he mentioned about his recently concluded visit to Saudi Arabia, where the Government of Saudi Arabia has shown interest to partner with India in 30 different sectors, ranging from fintech, edtech, pharma, medical devices, mining, e-commerce, food security, climate change etc.

He also pointed out the transition of manufacturing and production practice – from who will do it to we will do it – will pave the way for a new era of self-reliance in India.

This session was concluded with the following key take aways:

Cost of bad quality is way higher than the cost of creating a good quality product through a fool proof and standardized manufacturing process.

Change in mindset from who will do it to we will do is compelling India to achieve newer heights in manufacturing.

The world is looking at India with opportunity in numerous sectors ranging from pharma, textile, e-commerce, renewables and agriculture to name a few.

FICCI LEADS 2022 is a global thought leadership initiative conceptualized in the backdrop of disruptive business environment globally, which was attended by over 250 participants from around 56 countries. This year’s theme has been ‘Leadership for the Future’ where global leaders are trying to evolve shared vision in 10 themes to make the world resilient, sustainable and future ready.