Transforming Water Management in Rajasthan: Prince Pipes and Ambuja Foundation Kick-Start a CSR Initiative in Chomu

New Delhi : In an innovative endeavour to address the pressing issue of water scarcity and to fortify the community’s resilience against water-related vulnerabilities, as a part of its CSR initiative, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited along with Ambuja Foundation has taken a significant stride by launching a comprehensive water harvesting project in Chomu district of Rajasthan. The initiative in association with Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited aims at reviving the non-functional, redundant water bodies, creating new water facilities and rejuvenating groundwater across the location.

As an implementation partner, Ambuja Foundation will focus on setting up over 50 Rooftop Rain rainwater harvesting systems to resolve the scarcity of clean water and to create a resilient source of water supply for 250 people in the region. To meet the rising water demand, the partnership will also focus on reviving 2 village ponds, to create an additional 10,000 cubic meters of water storage capacity to ensure a year-round supply of drinking water and for other day-to-day activities. This project also aims at boosting groundwater by initiating the downward movement of water into the saturated zone to retain soil moisture. This project will revitalize and build check dams, farm ponds, and farm bunding. Ambuja Foundation will also train local people to use groundwater efficiently, particularly for irrigation supplies and agricultural usage.

The Prince Pipes brand is the hallmark of Quality, Trust and Innovation and will support the project with high-quality pipes and implementation solutions.

The project will also cover a 50-acre field area with sprinkler irrigation. The government will support with subsidies and assistance to the marginalized farmers to get sprinkle irrigation systems installed at a minimum cost. Additionally, the Ambuja Foundation will educate the local community to adopt water conservation techniques and use water consciously. This initiative will also contribute towards strengthening livestock and ensure community ownership is encouraged.

Commenting on this association, Ms Pearl Tiwari, Director and CEO, of Ambuja Foundation said, “Water is always of highest priority for us and we are thrilled to have partnered with Prince Pipes and Fittings in harvesting water for the community. We believe that through this project, we will significantly raise the standard of living for the local people and provide them with access to clean, safe water. It’s about building resilience against water scarcity and ensuring that the community thrives. Together, we are paving the way for a healthier, water-secure future.”

Nihar Chheda, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. said, “Implementing rainwater harvesting systems is an effective approach to tackle increasing water shortages for sustainable development. We are delighted to anchor this CSR project along with our implementing partner Ambuja Foundation. This project will not only build sustainable water management but also an investment in the future of the Chomu community. Our goal is to create a sustainable water management system that not only addresses today’s needs but secures a water-rich future in Chomu for generations to come,”.