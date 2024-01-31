Transforming India’s Maritime Operations through Digitization, Shri Sonowal to launch Maritime Single Window and MMD Modules in Sagar Setu (NLP-Marine) tomorrow

New Delhi,31st January: Union Minister for the Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal will launch two cutting-edge digital modules, the Maritime Single Window (MSW) and the Mercantile Maritime Department (MMD), on the Sagar Setu (NLP-M) platform. The launch ceremony will take place here tomorrow, symbolizing a significant stride towards a more modern and streamlined maritime landscape in the country.

Maritime Single Window (MSW) module in Sagar Setu (NLP-M), is a digital platform or system that enables the electronic submission, processing, and exchange of maritime-related information and documents between government authorities, port operators, and stakeholders involved in international maritime trade. This module was successfully tested with the official of Directorate General of Shipping along with Shipping Agents, Trade Associations and Port Official of all Major Ports.

Mercantile Maritime Department (MMD) module in Sagar Setu (NLP-M), which is digital platform that provides vessel detention and vessel release status information. MMD module will help Mercantile Maritime Department in sharing the vessel surveys information in Sagar Setu platform.

These modules are part of the broader digital initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to propel the maritime sector into the future.