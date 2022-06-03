Transfer of IAF land to AAI for RCS UDAN/Expansion of Airfield Infrastructure to Facilitate Civil Aircraft Operations from IAF Bases

New Delhi :In line with the vision of Prime Minister of “Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik” (UDAN) and to facilitate Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), Indian Air Force has facilitated Working Permission and handing over of Defence Land by Ministry of Defence to Airport Authority of India (AAI) at seven locations, viz, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Adampur, Utarlai, Sarsawa, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. AAI would now be utilising the existing IAF airfields to operate civil flights under the RCS UDAN scheme. Approximately 40 acres of land is being handed over for development of civil terminals and necessary airfield infrastructure for commencing RCS flights.

Providing air connectivity at these locations will boost the economy and develop the areas. Moreover, IAF is also in the process of handing over Defence land for expansion of civil airports at six locations, over and above those covered under RCS, viz., Srinagar, Thanjavur, Chandigarh, Leh, Pune and Agra. This will facilitate expansion of the existing terminals and facilities to accommodate enhanced number of passengers and cargo infrastructure.