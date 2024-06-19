Trane Technologies advances Cooling Cart initiative for improved livelihoods in India

– Distributed cooling carts at no cost to street vendors for expanded pilot programs and trials in various regions across India

– Collaboration with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the state of Karnataka

– Expanded pilot program from Kolar to Karnataka, Maharashtra, Mangalore and Nigeria

BENGALURU — Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has recently made significant progress in promoting climate-friendly initiatives in India. In line with the company’s 2030 Sustainability Commitments, it has extended its support by distributing cooling carts at no cost to street vendors. These carts are part of expanded pilot programs and trials being conducted in various regions across the country, following the development of a groundbreaking prototype cooling cart system in September 2022. The mobile cooling solution aims to protect food from excess heat while helping street vendors with the reduction in food loss and improved livelihood.

When developing the Cooling Cart, affordability and ease of use has been key throughout the development phase. Using the latest innovations in passive cooling technology, the revolutionary cooling cart not only effectively combats food loss but offers a solution to improve the lives of small-scale farmers, driving a step change in food systems by increasing the overall effectiveness of food management practices, particularly during the last mile delivery.

Globally, 30% of the food produced is lost or wasted, while 1.3 billion are experiencing food insecurity. In many regions of India, up to one third of food loss occurs through street vendors, due to harsh weather conditions and lack of access to affordable cooling. This food loss has a significant negative impact on vendors’ income and quality of life. Many of them earn less than $5 a day and are the sole family providers. With this Cooling Cart system, which includes an overnight storage capability, it is expected that the shelf-life of fresh fruits and vegetables will be extended by at least 1-2 days. This means that street vendors will be able to sell more food as opposed to throwing it away, thus also increasing their potential net income.

The prototype of the Cooling Cart has proven to be highly effective over the past two years, significantly extending the shelf life of perishable food. Following the initial launch in the municipality of Kolar, the pilot program has successfully been expanded to cover Karnataka, Maharashtra, Mangalore and Nigeria. A total of 15 carts were distributed to local street vendors, who provided positive feedback, highlighting the transformative potential of the Cooling Cart in effecting tangible changes.

In addition to collaboration with academic institutions like the Cambridge Institute of Technology and University of Vermont’s Grossman School of Business to explore scalable solutions, Trane Technologies is also partnering with members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Karnataka state towards widespread adoption of the cooling solution. Through strategic collaboration with the Section Infin-8 Foundation, an impactful initiative has been implemented in Karnataka. With strong support from these MLAs, this initiative holds immense potential in facilitating introductions to central government officials, further streamlining the company’s progress.

“We are truly thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with Trane Technologies in bringing this innovative solution to our community,” said Vishwas Uchila Shishir, Director Section Infin-8 Foundation, “The Cooling Cart initiative will not only enhance the efficiency of street vendors, but will also contribute to their overall well-being by enabling them to store and display their products in a more hygienic and convenient manner.”

Wilson Lawrence, Vice President & General Manager of India Engineering & Technology Center, Trane Technologies said, “As we continue to scale up this transformative initiative, we are committed to advancing the design of the next-generation Cooling Cart to improve its user-friendliness, durability and cost-effectiveness. We are actively seeking partnerships with organisations like the UNDP and WFP to broaden our impact and reach more needy vendors, thereby significantly enhancing local community livelihoods.”

The Cooling Cart was developed under the company’s Operation Possible initiative, an employee-powered social innovation program to directly confront some of the world’s most pressing challenges, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Shirin Salis, Vice President of Human Resources at Trane Technologies said, “Operation Possible is more than just an incubator for transformative ideas, it’s a catalyst for collaboratively addressing environmental, social and economic disparities. With a shared commitment to progress, the Cooling Cart initiative unites diverse and inclusive voices to drive meaningful change. It has contributed to a culture of innovation and we’re proud to be counted amongst India’s 50 Best workplaces building a culture of Innovation by All; by the Great Place To Work® Institute.”

For decades, Trane Technologies has been a climate innovator with a commitment to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world. The company makes bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments and is set on a path toward developing new standards for technology that enhance the health and well-being of people and the planet.