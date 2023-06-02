TrainMishapInOdisha: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews the situation, to visit the spot tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews the situation about this truly tragic railway accident, visit the spot tomorrow.

“I have just been reviewing the situation about this truly tragic railway accident. I will be flying there early tomorrow morning,” says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik . Earlier CM Naveen Patnaik arrives at the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) control room to take stock of the relief operation in the aftermath of a train derailment in Balasore district.

NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. 600-700 rescue force personnel working. Rescue operation to be conducted throughout the night. All hospitals are providing support. Our immediate concern is to rescue victims. Concerned officials rushed to the spot: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.