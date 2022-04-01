Training programme on disability in Tata Steel Mining’s SABAL Centre in Sukinda

Bhubaneswar : As part of the capability building initiative of Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), SABAL centre in Sukinda organized a training program for Anganwadi workers from nearby villages around the mines of Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) in Sukinda.

The training at SABAL, a TSF initiative to create a platform for persons with disability (PwD), was on identification of PwD and building awareness on various state and central government schemes for them, including disability certification. Anganwadi workers from Kansa, Ransol and Kaliapani Gram Panchayats of Sukinda Block had participated in it. The occasion was graced by Sanjukta Kanungo, Child Development Project Officer, Sukinda Block and Haridrumat Behera, Assistant General Manager (Underground Mining), TSML.

This is the second level workshop after a successful completion of the initial training in the month of February 2022. Till date, more than 50 Anganwadi and Asha workers have undergone such trainings at the centre. The next step is to identify PwD who need assessment, and support them with disability certificate, unique disability identity card, pension, and facilitate in accessing other government schemes.

The SABAL centre in Sukinda has been operating since December 2021 and in a short period, it has identified more than 100 PwDs from different Panchayats of Sukinda block. It has plans to offer various courses in future on training for trainers’ programme, disability awareness workshops, digital literacy programme, career awareness workshops, foundation course in computer, employability training and similar need-based initiatives apart from its ongoing work on connecting PwDs to government welfare initiatives.

Tata Steel Foundation initiated SABAL – dignity through ability – with an aim to create a platform for persons with disability through a participative ecosystem and inclusive infrastructure that enables skilling, employability and financial independence. The first such centre was started in Tata Steel’s Noamundi unit in 2017 with Enable India as the knowledge partner.

