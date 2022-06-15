Training programme of DEA, as part of Capacity Building Initiatives in Infrastructure Sector, in association with IIM Kozhikode

New Delhi :The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in collaboration with Capacity Building Commission (CBC) has framed a Capacity Enhancement Plan (CEP) for driving relevant capacities across Line Ministries, State Governments, and extended ecosystem of infrastructure execution in the country wherein both offline and online training programs have been started.

The aim of CEP is to upgrade the capacities of officials involved in planning, executing, and implementing infrastructure projects through these training programmes. These training programmes have been structured to support realization of India’s Infrastructure Vision through successful implementation of key infrastructure programmes such as National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), PM GatiShakti Master Plan etc.

This year six training programs have been conducted in partnership with IIM-B Bangalore, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad (ISB), Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), UNESCAP, All India Management Association (AIMA) and World Bank. The training series has seen nominations from over 200 officials that have a cross-sectoral and cross-regional mix from Line Ministries/Departments, State/UT governments and their implementing agencies to facilitate an enhanced learning environment

A training program in the capacity building training series i.e., “Capacity Building Program in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) & Infrastructure Development” was launched on 14th June 2022 in Kozhikode with 36 participants.. This 5-day (14th to 18th June) residential training program is being conducted in partnership with Indian Institute of Management, in their Kozhikode (IIM-K) campus.