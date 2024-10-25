Train services in Odisha are set to resume today at 12 noon

Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways has announced the resumption of train services to and from Bhubaneswar starting at 12 noon on Friday. Some trains will commence operations at 12:00 noon, while others will begin at 2:00 pm today.

According to the East Coast Railway (ECoR), all trains, except those previously cancelled, will run as per their regular schedules. Down trains from Visakhapatnam heading towards Bhubaneswar and Howrah are currently operational.

UP trains from Kharagpur bound for Visakhapatnam will arrive at Bhadrak Station around 2:00 pm today. The first scheduled train is the 12245 Howrah-Bangalore Duronto Express.

Trains originating from Bhubaneswar and Puri will start running after 12:00 noon today, with the exception of those that were previously cancelled.

It is important to note that 203 trains were cancelled in Odisha as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential loss of life or property due to Cyclone Dana.