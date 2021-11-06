Train Me Academy, Ghaziabad, UP organises Online Extempore Competition; Odia Girl Sudhanya wins the competition

Ghaziabad: Train Me Academy (TMA), Ghaziabad, UP, India, a leading training and image consulting organization promoted by a group of seasoned HR professionals organised an energetic Extempore Competition on November 2, 2021 through a virtual platform. Brilliant performer, a little six years old Sudhanya Panigrahi (daughter of proud parents Bibhudatta Panigrahi & Dipanwita Mishra) a student of UKG, of Loyola School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha announced as Winner of the Extempore competition. The event was graced by esteemed Judges Ms. Gunjan Ashish Goel (Educator) as Guest of Honour and Ms Suchana Pattnaik (Media professional and Entrepreneur) as Assessor. The event was presided over by Ms Anjali Dutta (HR Expert, International Corporate Trainer, Celebrity coach and Motivational Speaker) the Founder and Director of the Train Me Academy.

The other performers including Dhyan Saran, seven years old from Cochin (1st Runner Up) and Amogh Saxena (an extraordinary participant and brand ambassador child category of Train Me Academy) five years old from UP (2nd Runner Up) performed very well. The other kids who were from various countries including Singapore, Japan and USA were judged at different time zones.

This platform added confidence in little children to excel in Public Speaking and overall Personality Development.

The students were mentored by Ms Juhi G Gupta, an experienced corporate trainer and Sr. Consultant, HR, Train Me Academy along with Anjali Dutta Founder Director Train Me Academy.

It may be noted here that, Train Me Academy is an online education/ training center based out at Ghaziabad, UP, India with digital-virtual existence nationally & globally as well specially in ASEAN countries- Singapore and Japan. It is engaged in providing training solutions to Individuals, Educational Institutions and Corporates. Train Me Academy since 2010 is basically engaged in developing competencies of individuals in language skills with special reference to English & public speaking and soft skills. Reward & recognition, Event & Seminars under Image consulting & pre recruitment services and assessment are various domains of this centre.

Besides, summer camps and winter personality development programmes, theatre based personality development with acting skills have been designed around building the overall development of children in all age groups, in areas of public speaking, overcoming stage fear, confidence building, presentation skills etc.