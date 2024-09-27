TRAI Releases Consultation Paper on Spectrum Assignment for Satellite-Based Communication Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released a consultation paper on ‘Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services’.

Earlier, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through a letter dated 13.09.2021, had requested TRAI to provide recommendations, inter-alia, on the auction of spectrum for space-based communication services. In this regard, the Authority, through letters dated 27.09.2021 and 23.11.2021, sought certain information with respect to space-based communication services from DoT. In response, DoT, through a letter dated 16.08.2022, provided the requisite information. Based on the information provided by DoT, TRAI released a consultation paper on ‘Assignment of Spectrum for Space-based Communication Services’ on 06.04.2023 for soliciting comments of stakeholders on the subject.

In the meanwhile, the Telecommunication Act, 2023 was enacted in December 2023. In light of the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 in respect of certain satellite-based services, TRAI, through a letter dated 08.02.2024, conveyed to DoT that “the DoT’s reference requesting TRAI to provide its recommendations for auction of spectrum for space-based communication services, may require a review by DoT. Therefore, DoT is requested to provide the specific issues on which TRAI’s recommendations are required on the subject.”

In response, DoT, through a fresh reference letter dated 11.07.2024, stated that keeping in view the provisions of Section 4 and the First Schedule of the Telecommunications Act 2023, in terms of Section 11(1)(a) of TRAI Act 1997, TRAI is requested to provide recommendations on terms and conditions of spectrum assignment including spectrum pricing while accounting for level playing field with terrestrial access services for the following satellite-based communication services:

(i) NGSO based Fixed Satellite Services providing data communication and Internet services. In its recommendations, TRAI may take into account services provided by GSO-based satellite communication service providers.

(ii) GSO/ NGSO based Mobile Satellite Services providing voice, text, data, and internet services.

In this regard, a consultation paper on ‘Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services’ has been placed on the TRAI’s website (www.trai.gov.in) for seeking comments and counter-comments from stakeholders. Written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from stakeholders by 18th October 2024 and counter-comments by 25th October 2024, respectively.

The comments/ counter comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form, by 18th October 2024 and counter-comments by 25th October 2024, respectively.