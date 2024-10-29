TRAI observes Vigilance Awareness Week

As per the decision of the Central Vigilance Commission, this year the Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from 28th October 2024 to 3rd November, 2024 with the following theme: “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”. TRAI, accordingly, is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week from 28th October 2024 to 3rd November 2024.

The Central Vigilance Commission also instructed that Integrity Pledge is to be taken by all the public servants of all the institutions on 28th October 2024 at 11.00 hrs. Therefore, the Chairperson, TRAI administered the Integrity Pledge to all officers and staff of TRAI Headquarters and its Regional Offices on 28th October 2024 at 11.00 AM.