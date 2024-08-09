TRAI Issues Consultation Paper on Audit Provisions for Addressable Systems Regulations

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today issued the Consultation Paper on ‘Audit related provisions of Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual’.

In consonance with the complete digitization of the cable TV sector, TRAI on 3rd March 2017 notified the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services which included Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 [hereinafter called Interconnection Regulation].

TRAI also issued the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual [hereinafter called Audit Manual] on 8th November 2019.

One of the prime objectives of TRAI is to create a fair and equitable environment for all stakeholders. Interconnection Regulation establish a trust-based system through third-party auditors to balance the diverse interests of various service providers, including broadcasters and distributors, while keeping the consumers at the forefront. Independent Audit is one of the core principles of Interconnection Regulations. In this regard, some stakeholders have opined that certain amendments are required in the audit related provisions in the Interconnection Regulation 2017.

Further consequent upon acceptance of TRAI recommendations on “Sharing of Infrastructure in Television Broadcasting Distribution Sector” dated 29th March 2017, MIB has issued guidelines for infrastructure sharing. Therefore, it is pertinent to review the existing framework and incorporate the enabling provisions in the Interconnection Regulation 2017 and Audit Manual.

In view of above, broad issues that are dealt in this consultation paper are as follows:

Amendments required in Audit related provisions in Interconnection Regulation 2017 (as amended) Amendments to Audit manual Enabling provisions for infrastructure sharing in Interconnection Regulation 2017 and Audit Manual.

Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by 6.9.2024. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by 20.9.2024. The comments and counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form on the email ID [email protected] and [email protected] .

For any clarification/information, Shri Deepak Sharma, Advisor (B&CS) may be contacted at Tel. No.: +91-11-20907774.