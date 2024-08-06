TRAI holds meeting with Access Service Providers and Telemarketers on unsolicited calls

In the context of consumer complaints about unsolicited commercial calls, TRAI held a meeting with Access Service Providers and their Delivery Telemarketers to deliberate the action on spammers here today.

The following issues were discussed during the meeting-

Instances of misuse of headers and content templates without the knowledge of entities. Steps taken by Access Service Providers and Delivery Telemarketers to identify and trace the entities responsible for sending such messages and to take corrective measures to prevent such cases. Control of Promo calls whether robotic calls/auto-dialler calls/pre-recorded calls, and migration of all such enterprise business customers on DLT platform for sending bulk communication in compliance with TRAI regulations.

The regulator sought proactive action from all the stakeholders specially Access Service providers and their Delivery Telemarketers to take immediate action including implementing technical solutions for traceability and to prevent bulk calling by their enterprise customers using 10-digit numbers through PRI/SIP.

The Regulator has conveyed a strong message to the service providers and their Telemarketers to come forward and take effective measures to curb bulk communications using voice calls.