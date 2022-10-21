TRAI Extends last date to receive comments/counter comments on consultation paper on ‘Leveraging AI and Big Data in Telecom Sector’

New Delhi : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on ‘Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in Telecommunication Sector’. The last date for submission of comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper by the Stakeholders, is 14th Oct 2022 and for counter comments by 28th Oct 2022.

In view of the requests received from Stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the ground that paper is very comprehensive and detailed, requires extensive deliberations and more time is required to discuss and respond, it has been decided to extend the last date of submission of comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper by 04th November, 2022 and Counter comments by 18th November, 2022.

The comments and counter comments may be sent preferably in the electronic form to, Shri Anand Kumar Singh, Advisor (QoS), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, on email: [email protected]. For any clarification/information, Shri Anand Kumar Singh, Advisor (QoS) may be contacted at Tel No: +91-11-23210990.