TRAI extends last date to receive comments/counter comments on Consultation Paper “Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecom Networks”

New Delhi : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a Consultation Paper on “Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecommunication Networks” on 29.11.2022. The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from stakeholders was fixed as 27.12.2022 and for counter comments as 10.01.2023.

Keeping in view the requests of industry associations for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments upto17.01.2023 and 31.01.2023respectively.

The comments / counter comments may be sent to Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, preferably in electronic form on [email protected] For any clarification/ information, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing) may be contacted at Telephone Number +91-11-23210481.