TRAI Extends Deadline for Comments on Spectrum Assignment for Satellite-Based Communication Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a Consultation Paper on ‘Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services’ on 27.09.2024. The last dates for submitting written comments and counter-comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper were fixed as 18.10.2024 and 25.10.2024, respectively.

Keeping in view the requests of a few stakeholders for an extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last dates for submission of written comments and counter comments up to 25.10.2024 and 01.11.2024, respectively.

The comments/ counter comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form, at [email protected]. For any clarification/ information, Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI may be contacted at telephone number +91-11-20907758.