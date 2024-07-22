TRAI Extends Deadline for Comments on Consultation Paper on M2M Sector Critical Devices and SIM Ownership Transfer

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a Consultation Paper on ‘The Issues Related to Critical Services in the M2M Sector, and Transfer of Ownership of M2M SIMs’ on 24.06.2024. The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from stakeholders was fixed as 22.07.2024 and for counter comments as 05.08.2024.

Keeping in view the requests of a few stakeholders for an extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments up to 19.08.2024 and 02.09.2024 respectively.

The comments/counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form to Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, at [email protected]. For any clarification/ information, Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI may be contacted at Telephone Number +91-11-20907758.