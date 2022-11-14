Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar national highway as authorities clear road

The traffic movement, which was suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after shooting stones and mudslides, has now resumed.

SSP Traffic, National Highways, Ms. Mohita Sharma said that the road has been cleared now. She said in a tweet that subject to fair weather conditions traffic has resumed on NH 44 after road clearance and advised people to travel with caution.

The road was blocked at many places between Chanderkote and Banihal following landslides due to rain.

However, the Historic Mugal Road, the alternate national highway connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country continues to remain closed to vehicular traffic.