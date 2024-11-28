Traffic restrictions in Bhubaneswar during the three-day DG-IGP conference

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday restricted traffic on a few routes in anticipation of the visit of VVIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1 for the all-India DG and IGP meeting.

According to the regulations, on November 29, 30, and December 1, automobiles are not permitted on specific roadways, their connected lanes, or bylanes.

In a notice, Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Dutta Singh stated: “The following restrictions are imposed in accordance with Regulation 36 of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations, 2008, and in view of the security concerns of the VIP/VVIPs and to ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of the general public, by virtue of power conferred on me u/s 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007).”