Traders’ body CAIT urges govt to boycot China’s Huawei, ZTE from bidding for 5G network in India

New Delhi: Confederation of All India Traders, CAIT has urged Union Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad not to include Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corporation in the bidding for 5G network in India.

In a letter to the Minister, National General Secretary of CAIT , Praveen Khandelwal, has said, that 7 crore traders of the Country request the Government not to allow Huawei and ZTE Corporation to participate in the 5G network rollout process in the country.

The traders body asserted that, 5G mobile network promises super-fast download speeds and the ability to support critical infrastructure. Therefore it is more critical from the point of accruing data. He emphasised that several Countries including the USA and Australia have already barred both Huawei and ZTE Corporation. These two Chinese entities were charged with a list of crimes including conspiracy, money laundering, bank and wire fraud.

The Traders body, CAIT, launched a nation-wide campaign called ‘Bharatiya Saaman-Hamara Abhiman’. It calls for boycott of Chinese products in the wake of India-China stand off along LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

