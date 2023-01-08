Track rehabilitation work of Sri Lanka’s northern line by IRCON international limited commenced today.

Sri Lanka’s Transport minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena and Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay unveiled a plaque at the ceremonial launch of the rehabilitation project at Medawachchiya in Anuradhapura district.

The 128 kilometre long Maho Omanthai line will be upgraded by the Indian transport infrastructure Miniratna enterprise under an Indian line of credit at a cost of 91.27 Million US Dollars.

The project aims at enabling increase in the maximum train speed to 100 kilometers per hour, thereby improving connectivity to the northern region of the Island nation.