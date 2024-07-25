TPWODL ups the Ante to Thwart Power Theft

Burla, 24.07.2024: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) is committed to supply stable and reliable power to its customers of Western Odisha. It’s also putting all out efforts in curbing illegal usage of electricity by reaching out at remote rural areas and ensuring that this public menace does not impact honest customers and they have access to uninterrupted power supply round the clock.

TPWODL has successfully curved theft of power of over 280 MW till date. In FY 2021-22, about 26,000 complaints were filed against illegal electricity usage, leading to the prevention of 57 megawatts of theft. Similarly in FY 2022-23, TPWODL prevented power theft of 80 megawatts by registering 27,475 cases. Most recently, in FY 2023-24, around 40,381 complaints have been lodged regarding various instances of power theft in different categories of customers, resulting in the saving of over 134 megawatts of electricity.

TPWODL has expedited the investigation process by deploying trained enforcement teams at section and division offices. These teams are working extra miles and conducting raids during late night and early morning hours to control the illegal and unethical practices of power theft at different part of its territory.

The company is extensively using technology by means of data analytics and getting decisive leads in nabbing power theft. TPWODL urge its customers to refrain from illegal usage of electricity as it’s a punishable offence under the court of law and morally and ethically incorrect. The company has taken a variety of initiatives to combat power theft, including dedicated telephone number (8093061179) to report any instances of illegal electricity usage in its operational area.