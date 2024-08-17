TPWODL Rewards Consumers with No Arrears as well as Regular Bill Payer Under ‘Pay and Win’ Scheme

Burla, 17.08.2024: On the auspicious occasion of 78th Independence Day, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) has rewarded electricity consumers, those who have no arrears and paying regular electricity bill, under ‘Pay and Win’ scheme through a lucky draw. The award has been given on 15.08.2024 in all 57 sub-division office of TPWODL.

The power distribution company TPWODL has launched a ‘Pay and Win’ scheme in July 2024 to provide satisfactory service to the consumers and to encourage the consumers. As per the programme, 171 consumers will be awarded a mobile phone as the first prize, a music player as the second prize, and a solar lamp as the third prize respectively after conducting a lucky draw among the consumers, those who pay their electricity bills regularly and do not have any previous dues. Under this programme, 3 consumers are selected in each 57 Sub-Divisions through a lucky draw and the award will be given every month in all the Sub-Divisions Offices of TPWODL till the scheme is going on.