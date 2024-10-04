TPWODL Organizes Cleaning Drive on Swachh Bharat Divas

Burla, 03.10.2024: As a part of TPWODL’s commitment to promote cleanliness and to create awareness towards pollution free environment in the society, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) function has successfully conducted a community cleaning drive on 2nd October on the occasion on “Gandhi Jayanti”, coinciding with Swachh Bharat Divas at Hirakud Dam Site, Burla. This event was graced by Forest Ranger, Sambalpur, Mr. Rajesh Kumar Mahakud and Additional Commissioner, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Mr. Sunil Kumar Kerketta and other senior officers and employees of TPWODL.

This initiative underscores TPWODL’s commitment towards a cleaner and greener environment around the society. The cleaning drive was commenced at 8 AM at Hirakud Dam Site, Burla, where volunteers from TPWODL, school students, and some locals gathered to clean up Hirakud Dam Site and Maa Jhankarani Temple premises respectively. The volunteers & participants engaged in various activities, including collection of waste materials from the site and spreading awareness on the importance of maintaining a clean environment. A street play (Nukad Natak) on Swachh Bharat was also arranged at the end of the event.

On this occasion, CEO of TPWODL, Mr. Parveen Verma stated that, “we always believe that a clean environment is essentially required for good health and well-being of our communities. Through this cleaning drive, we aim to inspire collective action and instil a sense of responsibility towards our surroundings. Every small effort counts, and we invite everyone to join us to make this difference.