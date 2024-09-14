TPWODL launches Mass Awareness Campaign to harness solar power with Solar Rooftop Solutions

Burla, 13 September 2024: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) has launched a mass awareness campaign to promote the adoption of solar rooftop solutions across Western Odisha, tapping into the region’s abundant solar resources. The campaign is a key initiative to advance solar energy adoption and support the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), in alignment with the state’s Renewable Energy (RE) Policy.

The campaign was inaugurated by Mr. Parveen Verma, CEO, TPWODL, and Mr. Karthikeyan V., National Head Sales, Channel Business, Tata Power, to mark the beginning of a region-wide movement encouraging rooftop solar installations. The initiative aims to educate residents, as well as commercial and industrial entities, about the advantages of solar power, the available subsidies, and the steps to take for installation.

As part of the campaign, early adopters of solar energy were recognized as “Green Champions” for their contributions to sustainability and eco-friendly practices. With Western Odisha benefiting from 280 to 300 sunny days per year and its diverse landscape, the region is poised to become a leader in solar energy generation. The state’s vast land resources, including industrial wastelands and reservoirs, also add to its significant potential for solar infrastructure development.

The campaign seeks to sensitize both residents and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers about the financial and environmental benefits of switching to solar energy, highlighting key incentives like the Central Financial Assistance (CFA) program under the PMSGMBY. This program offers attractive subsidies, ranging from ₹30,000 per kW for 1-2 kW systems to ₹78,000 for systems of 3 kW and above. Additionally, the campaign provides support for the application process and offers technical evaluations to simplify the transition to solar rooftops.

On this occasion while addressing the gathering, Er. Parveen Verma, CEO, TPWODL highlighted the benefits of solar rooftop solutions and appealed everyone to take advantage of the scheme and install Roof Top Solar for sustainability of the environment.

Odisha currently has an installed solar capacity of approximately 460 MW, and efforts are underway to significantly increase this number in the coming years. The state’s Renewable Energy Policy 2022 targets 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. By leveraging this solar potential and the supportive policy framework, TPWODL’s campaign aims to empower residents and businesses to invest in solar energy, reduce their carbon footprints, and contribute to India’s clean energy goals.

With over 2 GW of rooftop solar capacity already installed, Tata Power Solar is a proven leader in this space. Holding a dominant 13 percent market share, the company has been the number one rooftop solar EPC player for nine consecutive years. This campaign will further raise awareness of the benefits and accessibility of solar rooftop solutions through Tata Power Solar, making clean energy a feasible and attractive option for all.