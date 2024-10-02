TPWODL Inaugurates Skill Development Training Program with Government ITI College in Rourkela

Burla, 30.09.2024: In a significant step towards empowering the youth with industry-relevant skills, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) has launched a 19-day series of technical training programs at Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Rourkela.

This initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration between TPWODL and government ITIs across Western Odisha, aimed at preparing students for future opportunities in the power sector. This skill development program has been initiated for the 1st batch of 34 students from 23rd September, 2024, which will be continued for the next 19 days.

As part of the Government of Odisha’s flagship initiative, ‘Skilled in Odisha,’ this partnership aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical expertise. Students will be trained using modules aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), ensuring they receive standardized and top-quality instruction. The training curriculum has been designed to provide hands-on experience, combining theoretical insights with practical exposure at TPWODL’s cutting-edge facilities.

In addition to certification, by building a skilled workforce, TPWODL is not only contributing to the development of ITI students at Western Odisha but also supporting the vision of a self-reliant nation.

Currently, TPWODL has partnered with ITIs in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Bhawanipatna, and Rourkela, with plans to expand further. These collaborative efforts of TPWODL are establishing its commitment to its mission of empowering the youth of Western Odisha in line with the Government of Odisha’s ‘Skilled in Odisha’ program.