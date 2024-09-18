TPWODL has set up its first ‘Area Power System Control Centre’ at Rourkela

Burla/Rourkela, 18 September 2024: As part of commitment to providing reliable and sustainable power to its consumers, TPWODL, the power distribution company in Western Odisha, has set up its first ‘Area Power System Control Centre’ in Smart City Rourkela. It was inaugurated by CEO, TPWODL, Mr. Parveen Verma, along with other senior officials of the company on 15th September (Sunday).

This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant step towards enhancing electrical operational efficiency and ensuring more reliable, safer, and quality power supply to approximately 4.5 lakh domestic and industrial consumers of Smart City Rourkela and Sundargarh district. The new control centre will serve as the nerve centre for monitoring and managing electricity supply, enabling us to be quickly informed about the fault location and support to take decisions for quick restoration of power supply across Rourkela and Sundargarh districts. Equipped with the SCADA-ADMS system, a cutting-edge technology including GIS & AUTOMATION system and trained personnel, the control room will enable TPWODL to swiftly respond to any disruptions, optimize energy flow, and improve service quality for its consumers.

This Area Power System Control Centre will work in coordination with the Central Power System Control Centre, Burla, and to operate and monitor all 11KV and LV operations of Rourkela Circle, consisting of Rourkela, Rourkela Sadar, Rajgangpur, and Sundargarh Electrical Division.

In this occasion, CEO, TPWODL, Mr. Parveen Verma stated that the establishment of the Area Power System Control Centre is a testament to our dedication to leveraging technology for better service delivery. This facility will not only enhance operational efficiency but also empower us to respond promptly to the needs of our consumers.