TPWODL has Set-up a New 33/11 KV Power Sub-station (PSS) at REMED, Sambalpur

Burla, 05.09.2024: As part of its infrastructure augmentation initiative for quality of electricity distribution, TPWODL has set-up a new and dedicated 33/11 KV Power Sub-station (PSS) at REMED, Sambalpur, which is charged and made functional from today. The Power Sub-station (PSS) is inaugurated by Mr. Parveen Verma, CEO, TPWOD, in the presence of senior company officials.

This new PSS will benefit around 25,000 consumers including domestic, commercial, industrial of Burla, Hirakud, Remed, Goplalpali, Durgapali, Khetrajpur, Larpank, and other nearby areas. Before this, electricity to all these areas were supplied from Ainthapali PSS. This will certainly increase the voltage profile and reliability of power supply to all the above areas. Therefore, as a strategic decision, company has set up a new dedicated 33/11 KV Power Sub-station (PSS) at Remed. This will not only enhance operational efficiency but also significantly reduces the power restoration times for our customers.

On this occasion, Mr. Parveen Verma, CEO, TPWODL has stated that, the company has prioritized its infrastructure development activities for Sambalpur district & Sambalpur town in particular and the project execution team has been directed to complete all such initiatives within the planned time.