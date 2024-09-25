TPWODL has Seized 35 Heaters, Illegal Hooking Wires and Booked 15 Consumers for Power Theft

Burla, 24.09.2024: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) is committed to supply stable and reliable power to its customers of Western Odisha. It’s also putting all out efforts in curbing illegal usage of electricity by reaching out to remote rural areas and ensuring that this public menace does not impact honest customers and they have access to uninterrupted power supply round the clock.

To ensure zero tolerance against electricity theft, the enforcement team of TPWODL, along with local police, conducted a raid in the Telenpalli area of Brajrajnagar block of Jharsuguda district on September 23, 2024. The team seized 35 heaters with illegal hooking wires from known violators and booked 15 consumers for theft involving a load of 26 kW. Penalties will be imposed on these consumers as per OERC guidelines.

It is not out of place to mention that, in FY 2021-22, about 26,000 complaints were filed against illegal electricity usage, leading to the prevention of 57 megawatts of theft. Similarly in FY 2022-23, TPWODL prevented power theft of 80 megawatts by registering 27,475 cases. Most recently, in FY 2023-24, around 40,381 complaints have been lodged regarding various instances of power theft in different categories of customers, resulting in the saving of over 134 megawatts of electricity.

TPWODL urges its customers to refrain from illegal usage of electricity, as it’s a punishable offense under the court of law and morally and ethically incorrect. The company has taken a variety of initiatives to combat power theft, including a dedicated telephone number (8093061179) to report any instances of illegal electricity usage in its operational area.