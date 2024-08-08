TPWODL Empowers Women Employees, Institutionalised Gender Equality in Electrical Distribution Service

Burla/Rourkela, 08.08.2024: In a unique initiative for women empowerment, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) Udit Nagar Electrical Sub-Division, at Rourkela has been officially dedicated exclusively to women employees, marking a significant step in promoting gender equality within the organization.

To mark the formal launch of this path-breaking initiative, a special program has been organized today at Udit Nagar Electrical Sub-Division Office of TPWODL, Rourkela. Ms. Pallavi Nayak, Joint Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), has graced the occasion as the chief guest along with Mr. Parveen Kumar Verma, Chief Executive Officer, TPWODL, and other senior officers and employees of the company attended the function.

This initiative aims to create a supportive and empowering environment where women can thrive and excel in their professional roles in power distribution sector. By transforming the Udit Nagar Electrical Sub-Division into a women-only workspace, TPWODL is reinforcing its commitment to fostering an inclusive culture and providing equal opportunities for all employees.

This is not out of place to mention that only women employees will be in charge of electricity distribution under Udit Nagar Electrical Sub-Division. The sub-divisional officer (SDO), along with junior engineer (ESO), commercial officer and other employees of all the four section offices are also female employees. Therefore, the name of this new women’s team of Udit Nagar electrical sub-Division has been named as Team Tejaswini. However, Udit Nagar Electrical Sub-Division office has been equipped with modern facilities and resources as per the manpower requirements of female employees, making it a conducive and comfortable workplace.

The chief guest Ms. Pallavi Nayak, Joint Commissioner, RMC expressed her happiness and said, “My best wishes to the Team Tejaswini of Udit Nagar electrical Sub-Division. I am hopeful that the team can create a unique identity in electricity distribution service not only in Rourkela but also in whole of Western part of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Praveen Kumar Verma, Chief Executive Officer, TPWODL, expressed his happiness and stated that, this milestone represents a significant advancement in our ongoing commitment to gender diversity and inclusivity. By dedicating the Udit Nagar Electrical Sub-Division exclusively to women, we are not only promoting a more balanced workplace but also empowering our female employees to lead and innovate.