TPWODL Celebrated 120th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Shri JRD Tata

Burla, 29.07.2024: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), celebrated 120th birth anniversary of the legendary industrialist and visionary leader, Bharat Ratna Shri Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata (JRD) Tata at its corporate office in Burla.

TPWODL’s Chief Executive Officer Shri Parveen Verma, Cheif of Commercial Shri P.P. Tendulkar, Chief of Legal Shri Subodh Mohalik and other senior officers along with employees attended the event and offered floral tribute to Bharat Ratna JRD Tata and other founders of the Tata Group.

Shri Subodh Mohalik, company’s chief of legal officer offered the welcome address and explained about the contributions of Shri JRD Tata to its employees. Shri P.P Tendulkar, chief of commercial, described the importance of ethics in organisation and how ethics can be the way of life for everybody.

During his address, Shri Praveen Verma, Chief Executive Officer, TPWODL, touched upon every expect of JRD Tata’s vision and values. Shri Verma said that “Shri JRD Tata’s legacy is a beacon of innovation and social responsibility. As we commemorate his 120th birth anniversary, we are reminded of the values he instilled in us—values that continue to guide TPWODL’s efforts in creating a positive impact in our society.”

At the end, Mr. Cosmos D. Lakra, Chief of Human Resources of the company delivered the vote of thanks. Similarly, the 120th birth anniversary of Shri JRD Tata was also celebrated at all the five circle offices of TPWODL.