TPWODL Announces ‘Pay & Win’ Winners for October 2024

Burla, 26 Nov: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) organized a press conference today and declared winners of the ‘Pay & Win Scheme’ for the month of October 2024 through online. The press conference was held at the head office of TPWODL Commercial Department, Sambalpur. Shri Parveen Kumar

Verma, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, along with other heads of departments were also present on the occasion.

It is an important responsibility of the consumers to pay the monthly electricity bill for the improvement of electricity service in Western Odisha. Millions of consumers pay their electricity bills on time every month.

Through this scheme, those consumers are given a small gift as a reward from the company and other consumers are encouraged to pay the monthly electricity bill within the stipulated time. The implementation of this scheme by TPWODL started from August 2024.

According to the rules of the scheme, three consumers are selected for each sub-division by automated computer generated lucky-draw from eligible consumers and they are rewarded with a smart phone as the first prize, a Saregama Karma as the second prize and a solar lamp as the third prize.

It is worth mentioning that, 5,18,257 consumers from across western Odisha were eligible under the scheme for the month of October 2024. Out of which 171 consumers were selected as winners from 57 sub-divisions through automated computer generated lucky-draw.

From the above number 81,718 consumers from Bolangir circle, 32,533 from Bargarh, 99,336 from Kalahandi, 1,81,938 from Rourkela and 1,22,732 from Sambalpur circle is eligible under the scheme.

Again, from those eligible consumers 33 winners from Bolangir, 27 winners form Bargarh, 30 winners form Kalahandi, 39 winners form Rourkela, and 42 winners form Sambalpur circle were selected in the presence of media persons through automated computer generated lucky-draw. All those winners will be invited to the nearest TPWODL office in the next few days and awarded. The names of all the customers will also be available on the company’s website

soon.