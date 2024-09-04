TPWODL Achieves NABL Certification for All Meter Testing Laboratories

Burla, 03.09.2024: TPWODL, the Western Odisha Distribution Limited in order to carry out testing of its smart meters, has set up test laboratories at Burla, Bolangir, and at Rajgangpur. These test laboratories have been assessed and accredited in accordance with the standard ISO/IEC 17205: 2017 on ”General Requirements for the Competence of Testing & Calibration Laboratories” by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The company’s Rajgangpur, Burla, and Bolangir meter testing laboratories are certified up to 2025. The company will apply for further inspection of laboratories for assessment and accreditation by NABL in due course of time.

All smarts meter procured by the company from the original manufacturer are tested at these laboratories before they are sent for the installation at consumer premises.