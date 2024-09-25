TPWDOL Hosts Successful Blood Donation Camp at VIMSAR Burla, Saving Lives and Promoting Community Health

Burla, 24.09.2024: As a part of TPWODL’s commitment towards society, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) function has successfully organised a blood donation camp in association with Marwari Yuva Manch at VIMSAR Burla on 23rd September 2024.

In the blood donation camp, senior officers of TPWODL including SE Sambalpur addressed the volunteers and said we are proud to have organized this kind of blood donation camp at different division offices, during the year, so that the community is served for its purpose.

A large number of volunteers consisting of TPWODL’s operation and maintenance staff and localities have donated blood. A 56 unit of blood has been collected at the camp. Out 56, 40 male and 16 were female donors and 14 of them donated for the first time.

This is not out of place to mention that, TPWDOL under its CSR activity has deployed three Mobile Health Dispensary vans, ran vocational training centres, and also supported farmers of Raggi cultivation at different part of Western Odisha over last three years.

On this occasion CEO, TPWODL also stated that, going forward the company will intensify its CSR programs and increase its CSR budget to meet the growing needs of the weaker section of the society.