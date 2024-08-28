TPSODL’s Sports Drive Enhances Employee Well-being and Teamwork on National Sports Day

Berhampur, August: In a move to promote a sports culture and prioritize the mental and physical well-being of its employees, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has organized a series of sports events and initiatives across all its operational areas in Southern Odisha. These events, which included badminton, table tennis, chess, carrom, Cricket and other sports were held at various locations. At TPSODL, sports serve as a key driver in enhancing employee engagement, reducing stress, and promoting overall mental and physical well-being.

Through the initiative titled “BE FIT & RAISE THE BAR,” TPSODL aims to reduce stress levels, promote relaxation, and raise awareness among employees about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. These activities were conducted across all divisions, involving all team members and special sessions for female employees.

The sports events organized by TPSODL in past days saw enthusiastic participation from employees across all circles. The company organized chess and carrom tournaments in October 2023, followed by badminton and table tennis competitions held on November 18-19, 2023. The badminton finals for inter-circle matches were held at the Sports Arena Berhampur on December 2-3, 2023, with the winning team advancing to the Tata Power tournaments in Bangalore. A Grand cricket tournament took place at Berhampur Stadium on January 6-7, 2024, leading to a team being chosen for the Power Cup. The BA sports meet was conducted at UCP Engineering School, Berhampur on February 18, 2024. Most recently, a badminton tournament was held at the Sports Arena Berhampur from August 24-26, 2024. Employees participated with great enthusiasm, showcasing their sportsmanship and dedication to fitness.

To further support and inspire its workforce, TPSODL has facilitated participation in various marathons and state-level competitions, including the Tata Ultra-Marathon, VTRA Visakha Trail Running Association runs, Yendada Marathons, and other regional races. These events have enabled employees to represent TPSODL on larger platforms, showcasing their commitment to fitness and sports.

Among the employees who have already achieved success at the state level are Simhadri Manikanta and Santosi Gouda, both of whom are currently preparing for national-level sports events. TPSODL is fully supporting these athletes by providing essential resources to ensure they are well-prepared to excel. This commitment reflects TPSODL’s dedication to nurturing talent and creating a supportive environment for sports enthusiasts within the organization.

Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, stated, “Sports Day is more than just a celebration of athletic talent—it’s a reflection of the values. Sports teach us discipline, perseverance, teamwork, and the importance of setting and achieving goals, all of which are essential to our success as an organization. At TPSODL, we have cultivated a robust sports culture that goes beyond the workplace, encouraging our employees to lead healthier, more active lives.”